Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., May 27, 2015

May 27, 2015 02:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests examine the regional implications of Burundiâs political instability. VOA Reporter: Edward Rwema, VOA Central Africa Service via Phone: Bujumbura, Burundi Washington Studio Guests: John Manirakiza, Member of Burundian Diaspora & Independent International Development Consultant and Rev. Aniedi Okure, OP, Ph.D., Africa Faith and Justice Network Executive Director & Catholic University of Americaâs Institute for Policy Research & Catholic Studies Fellow

