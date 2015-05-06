Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., May 6, 2015

Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss womenâs empowerment and gender equality on the continent as the African Union declares 2015 the Year of the Woman. One on One Q&A: Bineta Diop, African Union Commission Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security via phone: Central Africa Republic; Guests: Emelia Adjei, Author, âAccelerate Glory: A-to-Z Principles to success in Life and Businessâ & Portia Karegeya, UCLA School of Law 2014-15 Sonke Health & Human Rights Fellow via Remote: Los Angeles, CA