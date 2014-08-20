Archive

Straight Talk Africa Wed. August 20, 2014

August 20, 2014 02:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the Ebola Epidemic in West Africa. Guests: Sia Nyama Koroma. First Lady of Sierra Leone; Dr. Antony S. Fauci, M.D., Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. National Institute of Health; Andrew Clements, Deputy Director of the Global Health Security and Development Unit, U.S. Agency for International Development and Tolbert Nyenswah, Esq., LLB, MPH, Assistant Minister of Health for Liberia

History Shows Impeachment Battles Risky and Unpredictable
In Malawi, Poor Women Forced to Trade Sex for Fish
After Battling Cancer, Hip Surgery, Jimmy Carter Still Thriving at 95
Mass Protest in Moscow Demands Release of Political Prisoners
Why Himalayan City Banned Plastic Bags 20 Years Ago
