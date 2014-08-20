Straight Talk Africa Wed. August 20, 2014

Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the Ebola Epidemic in West Africa. Guests: Sia Nyama Koroma. First Lady of Sierra Leone; Dr. Antony S. Fauci, M.D., Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. National Institute of Health; Andrew Clements, Deputy Director of the Global Health Security and Development Unit, U.S. Agency for International Development and Tolbert Nyenswah, Esq., LLB, MPH, Assistant Minister of Health for Liberia