Stress: Hidden Sources, Signs and Symptoms

On this edition of Healthy Living, what are the causes, signs, and symptoms of stress? We hear from William Heckman, the Executive Director of the American Institute of Stress, who tells us more on how to prevent and manage stress. Also, how harmful are electronic cigarettes? The answer in our “True or False” segment. And lastly, a portable allergen detector could help consumers protect themselves from allergies. These questions and more answered in this week’s Healthy Living.