Study of Earth's Ionosphere Could Improve GPS Communications

Researchers from NASAâs Jet Propulsion Laboratory along with Canadaâs University of New Brunswick are conducting a joint research project to look for and study interference producing irregularities in the Earth's ionosphere that can affect the Global Positioning System. Dr. Richard Langley from the University of New Brunswick, Canada is a member of the research team. He'll tell us about what he and his colleagues hope to learn from this project. Alsoâ¦ Greg Flakus reports on a cyber-security conference that was recently held in Houston, Texas. Attendees discussed whatâs being done to counter threats from cyber intrusions. Jessica Berman tells us that researchers are hoping that a drug now used to treat seizures can improve memory in the early stages of Alzheimer's, even reversing the condition. Apple unveiled its new Apple Watch this past Monday. Science World's Doug Bernard tells us about this new wrist-worn device. On Thursday, NASA launched a rocket containing four unmanned spacecraft that were designed to study the magnetic relationship between the Earth and the sun. Science World's Philip Alexiou tells us that the Solar Impulse 2, an airplane that uses only the power of the sun, began its planned trip around the world this week. George Putic tells us about his visit to a Washington DC area company that produces technological products with graphene, which because of its special properties has been called âthe Material of the 21st Centuryâ. Flying across time zones can throw off your biological clock, sometimes for days. Rosanne Skirble tells us about a new study that allows scientists to follow the mechanics of jet lag in real time. We'll have these stories and more on today's edition of VOA's Science, Health and Technology magazine... Science World.