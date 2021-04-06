Study Suggests Novel Coronavirus Infects the Mouth
April 06, 2021 12:56 PM
Listen
Science in a Minute 032921 Study Suggests Novel Coronavirus Infects the Mouth
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A new study led by the National Institutes of Health and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill suggests that the SARS-Covid-2 virus, which causes Covid-19 can also infect the mouth, including the salivary glands and gums. The study also found evidence that the mouth may be involved with spreading the novel coronavirus to the lungs or gastrointestinal system thru saliva that’s packed with virus-infected mouth cells.