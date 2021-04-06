Study Suggests Novel Coronavirus Infects the Mouth

April 06, 2021 12:56 PM
Embed
Listen
Science in a Minute 032921 Study Suggests Novel Coronavirus Infects the Mouth
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A new study led by the National Institutes of Health and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill suggests that the SARS-Covid-2 virus, which causes Covid-19 can also infect the mouth, including the salivary glands and gums. The study also found evidence that the mouth may be involved with spreading the novel coronavirus to the lungs or gastrointestinal system thru saliva that’s packed with virus-infected mouth cells.

Rick Pantaleo
By
Rick Pantaleo
Latest Episodes
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 12:48 PM
Oumuamua Chunk of Extra-Solar Pluto-Like Planet?
An artist's illustration of the asteroid 'Oumuamua, the first interstellar object ever known to visit our solar system.
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 12:41 PM
Sleep Troubles Can Make Grief More Difficult
Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday…
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 12:36 PM
Researchers Detect 55 New Chemicals in Humans
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 12:30 PM
Evidence of Supermassive Black Hole in Motion Found
A supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun is seen in an undated NASA artist's concept illustration.
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 12:26 PM
Exoplanet May Be On Its Second Atmosphere
FILE - In this photograph provided by NASA, most of the giant Hubble Space Telescope can be seen as it is suspended in space by the shuttle Discovery's Remote Manipulator System following the deployment of part of its solar panels and antennae, April