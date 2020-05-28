COVID-19 Pandemic

Stylish Face Masks Trend in Nigeria During Pandemic

May 28, 2020 01:05 AM
Some Nigerian tailors and designers have taken their creativity to making fashionable face masks, adding glamour and style to health and safety. When authorities eased lockdowns in the country earlier this month, it made the use of face masks in public places mandatory. Timothy Obiezu examines how some Nigerians are choosing to wear face masks with flair.
Camera: Emeka Gibson

Timothy Obiezu
