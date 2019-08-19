Sudan Celebrates After Military, Civilian Leaders Sign Power-Sharing Agreement
August 19, 2019 02:36 AM
Sudanese Celebrate Signing of Political Agreement After Months of Protests video player.
Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and opposition parties formally signed a political agreement this weekend after months of protests. Though many protesters are wary of the compromises made in the deal, the signing was marked by celebrations across the capital. In Khartoum, Esha Sarai and Naba Mohiedeen have more.