Sudan Opposition Members Demand Transparency From Their Own Leaders

August 20, 2019 12:03 PM
Sudan Opposition Members Demand Transparency From Their Own Leaders
New protests have broken out in Sudan's capital -- but this time, outside the Sudanese Professionals Association, a labor union which played a central role in negotiating the new power-sharing deal between the military and opposition. Some opposition members say they are unhappy with a lack of transparency from the SPA. From Khartoum, VOA's Esha Sarai has more.

