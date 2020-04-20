Sudan’s Healthcare, Infection Control Workers Battle Coronavirus
April 20, 2020
Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, began a three-week coronavirus lockdown Saturday, with more than 90 confirmed coronavirus infections and 12 deaths. Sudan’s frontline healthcare and infection control workers are doing their best to prevent the virus from spreading further, despite a healthcare system tattered by decades of civil war and sanctions. Naba Mohiedeen brings us their stories, told in their own words