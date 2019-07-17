Sudan's Power-Sharing Agreement-Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]

In this Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali takes a closer look at the signed power-sharing agreement in Sudan, and whether it is enough to restore peace and stability in the country. He is joined by guests Atem Garang Deng Kuek, former Deputy Speaker for the Sudanese National Assembly, Dr. Shaza Elmahdi, a Sudanese physician and human rights activist, and journalist Michael Atit reporting from Khartoum.