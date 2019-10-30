Sudan’s Railway – Once Largest in Africa, to Get Back on Track?

Sudan once had the largest railway network in Africa, with most of the train-cars sourced from the United States. But decades of negligence, economic troubles, and U.S. sanctions have crippled the railway and made Sudan reliant on Chinese-made trains and parts that it can hardly afford. With the April ouster of former president Omar al-Bashir, the railway’s supporters are hoping the U.S. will soon lift sanctions to help restore it to its former glory. Naba Mohiedeen reports from Khartoum.