Suicide's Global Reach

November 26, 2019 01:19 PM
On Healthy Living this week, we discuss suicide, a serious problem around the world, with guest Dr. Alec Miller, the Co-Founder and Clinical Director of Cognitive Behavioral Consultants. Also, can the elderly benefit from more physical exercise, should you be concerned with excessive snoring, and finally, are cancer treatments becoming shorter and producing better results? These questions and more answered in this edition of Healthy Living.

