Survivor Syndrome Q&A Scott Yackee
April 13, 2015 06:08 AM
Terrorist attacks, war, plane crashes, natural disasters... sometimes leave survivors and family members left behind asking why not me. Survivorâs guilt leaves them feeling bad for not having perished or having been injured as others have. Kevin Paul Scott, author of the new book âThe Lepersâ Lessonsâ spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about this syndrome.