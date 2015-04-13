Survivor Syndrome Q&A Scott Yackee

April 13, 2015 06:08 AM
Terrorist attacks, war, plane crashes, natural disasters... sometimes leave survivors and family members left behind asking why not me. Survivorâs guilt leaves them feeling bad for not having perished or having been injured as others have. Kevin Paul Scott, author of the new book âThe Lepersâ Lessonsâ spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about this syndrome.

