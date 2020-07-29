Syrian Activist: 'They are Using Food as Weapon of War'

Millions of Syrians have been internally displaced because of the years-long conflict, many trapped in the northern part of the country where they have been isolated by the fighting and rely almost entirely food aid to stay alive. Now the coronavirus has spread into the region and earlier this month the United Nations voted to stop using one of just two international borders open for aid. Activists say food and medical supplies for civilians are now being used as a weapon of war. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Istanbul with exclusive video and interviews from Idlib, Syria.