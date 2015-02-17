Syrian Detainees Q&A Fakih Yackee

Free Syrian Voices, a coalition of non-governmental organizations, has announced a new campaign âHearts in Our Handsâ. It is focused on the release of peaceful Syrian activists held by both the Syrian government and rebel forces. Lama Fakih is a Syrian Researcher with one of the N-G-Os involved, Human Rights Watch. She spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee.

