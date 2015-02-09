Syrian Refugee Art Q&A Griffin Yackee

February 9, 2015 06:41 AM
International Relief and Development, at its headquarters in suburban Washington, is displaying paintings produced by young Syrian refugees living in the Zaâatari Camp in Jordan. I-R-D is joining the U-N H-C-R and other aid groups to help young men and women learn art skills to make murals and other work for beautification of the camps and for sale. Jim Griffin is I-R-D Director of Health and spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about the program.

