Syria's Female Taxi Drivers Work During COVID-19

Kinana al-Bunni is a taxi driver and since the outbreak of COVID-19, she has been driving customers through Damascus, still working in a field where most of the drivers are men.

For 10 years, al-Bunni drove customers from Damascus to Beirut but when the Syria-Lebanese border closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, she started to work for a private taxi company in Damascus.

The 37-year-old single mother doesn't only want to provide an income for her two children, she also wants to change attitudes about female drivers in Syria.

With the support of her close friends, she managed to overcome the initial obstacles and now dreams of owning her own car or taxi company.

