Taliban-driven Violence at 10-Year High, NATO Representative Tells VOA

NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefeno Pontecorvo says while both the Taliban and the Afghanistan Republic negotiation teams in Doha have entered the talks in good faith, the rigidity of the Taliban team is holding up progress. He sat down with VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem in Kabul to discuss what he said were unacceptably high levels of violence, the future of NATO’s commitment to Afghanistan, and what the country might look like in ten years.

Camera: Rahim Gul Sarwan and Hidayatullah Noori