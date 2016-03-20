Tampa's Last Cigar Factory Ponders More Competition From Cuba
March 20, 2016 01:03 PM
2446332_1551192873 video player.
Rising hopes that the half-century U.S. trade embargo of Cuba might be coming to an end are raising concerns for U.S. cigar makers who could potentially face stiff competition from Cuban cigars. But the people who run the last major cigar factory in Tampa, Florida, say they have been making fine cigars for a very long time and expect to keep working far into the future. VOAâs Jim Randle reports.