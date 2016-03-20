USA

Tampa's Last Cigar Factory Ponders More Competition From Cuba

Rising hopes that the half-century U.S. trade embargo of Cuba might be coming to an end are raising concerns for U.S. cigar makers who could potentially face stiff competition from Cuban cigars. But the people who run the last major cigar factory in Tampa, Florida, say they have been making fine cigars for a very long time and expect to keep working far into the future. VOAâs Jim Randle reports.

