Tanzania Opening Up Tourism Despite Pandemic

Tanzania's move to reopen the country for tourism, after President John Magufuli declared the country free of COVID-19, has been welcomed by many in the industry. Even though the sector has been struggling during the pandemic, some tour operators worry that Tanzania's lack of candor on the extent of infections in the country will keep foreign tourists away. Charles Kombe reports from Morogoro, Tanzania.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Rajabu Hassan

PRODUCER: Marcus Harton