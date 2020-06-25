Tanzania Opening Up Tourism Despite Pandemic
June 25, 2020 03:02 PM
Tanzania's move to reopen the country for tourism, after President John Magufuli declared the country free of COVID-19, has been welcomed by many in the industry. Even though the sector has been struggling during the pandemic, some tour operators worry that Tanzania's lack of candor on the extent of infections in the country will keep foreign tourists away. Charles Kombe reports from Morogoro, Tanzania.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Rajabu Hassan
PRODUCER: Marcus Harton