Africa

Tanzania Threatens to Block Unregistered SIM Cards

January 15, 2020 11:25 AM
Tanzania's government plans to block all mobile phone SIM cards that are not registered biometrically by Jan. 20. Officials say the move is aimed at cracking down on cybercrime; however, mobile phone users complain the deadline is too tight and some of Tanzania’s political opposition worry that blocking mobile communications could disrupt the general election scheduled for October. Charles Kombe reports from Dar es Salaam.

Charles Kombe
