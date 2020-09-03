Tanzanians Approach Election with Economic Advances, Rights Squeezed
September 03, 2020 07:35 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Tanzania is heading toward October elections after five years under President John Magufuli. Magufuli has initiated major infrastructure projects and fought against official corruption. But critics call him “The Bulldozer” for ignoring criticism of the projects and cracking down on opponents and freedom of the press. Charles Kombe reports from Dar es Salaam.
Camera: Rajabu Hassan
Producer: Henry Hernandez