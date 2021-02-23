Europe

Target Putin’s Cashiers’: Critics Demand Tougher Measures from EU Over Alexei Navalny Jailing  

February 23, 2021 07:12 PM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 20 MB
720p | 39 MB
1080p | 82 MB
Original | 251 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on four Russian officials following the jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny. As Henry Ridgwell reports, supporters of Navalny want the EU to go much further — and sanction close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell

 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 06:44 PM
How Can Low-Income Countries Compete for COVID-19 Vaccines?
How Can Low-Income Countries Compete for COVID-19 Vaccines?
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 04:15 PM
10 Indonesian Orangutans Set Free
Indonesia Orangutans FOR WEB.mp4
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 01:33 PM
Border Crossings: Barry Gibb
Border Crossings: Barry Gibb
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 01:32 PM
NASA Releases Mars Landing Video
Thumb
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 12:30 PM
Shaka: Extra Time
Shaka Extra Time