Target Putin’s Cashiers’: Critics Demand Tougher Measures from EU Over Alexei Navalny Jailing
February 23, 2021 07:12 PM
The European Union has imposed sanctions on four Russian officials following the jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny. As Henry Ridgwell reports, supporters of Navalny want the EU to go much further — and sanction close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell