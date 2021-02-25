Tech Executives Warn Full Extent of US Cyber Breach Still Unkown
February 25, 2021 08:57 PM
U.S. lawmakers launched an investigation this week into the December 2020 SolarWinds hack that included a breach of many private and U.S. government computer systems. As VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, tech leaders are telling lawmakers the full scope of the breach is still not known.
