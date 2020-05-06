Tech Helps Take Care of Mom and Dad
May 06, 2020 06:30 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The World Health Organization finds that by 2050, the number of people 60 or older will increase to 2 billion worldwide, more than double their numbers in 2015. How to care for this growing elderly population and allow them to live independently longer are problems that some technology companies are solving with robots and wearables. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details on a few of these devices.