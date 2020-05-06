Log On

Tech Helps Take Care of Mom and Dad

May 06, 2020 06:30 AM
The World Health Organization finds that by 2050, the number of people 60 or older will increase to 2 billion worldwide, more than double their numbers in 2015. How to care for this growing elderly population and allow them to live independently longer are problems that some technology companies are solving with robots and wearables. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details on a few of these devices.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
