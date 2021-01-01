Technology Trends for 2021

January 01, 2021 10:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 01, 2021 05:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Technology Trends for 2021
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended.

Host, Carol Castiel and co-host, Rick Pantaleo speak with author, Amy Webb, CEO and Founder of The Future Today Institute and futurist Marc Palatucci about the latest technological and digital trends for 2021. They will also discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on technology.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 05:30 PM
Technology Trends for 2021
A XR-1 5G cloud robot by CloudMinds shakes hands with a visitor, during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona,…
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:30 PM
The Best of Press Conference USA 2020
Best of PCUSA 2020
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 05:30 PM
Science Edition Encore: The Sun and Space Weather
This image, provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) on Thursday, July 16, 2020, shows the Sun. The Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) on ESA's Solar Orbiter spacecraft took this image on 30 May 2020.
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 05:30 PM
2019 FBI Hate Crimes Report
hate crimes
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 05:30 PM
Ambassador Herman "Hank" Cohen on US-Africa Policy
Ambassador Herman Cohen with the late Nelson Mandela