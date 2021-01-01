Technology Trends for 2021
January 01, 2021
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 01, 2021
Technology Trends for 2021
Host, Carol Castiel and co-host, Rick Pantaleo speak with author, Amy Webb, CEO and Founder of The Future Today Institute and futurist Marc Palatucci about the latest technological and digital trends for 2021. They will also discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on technology.