Teen Climate Star Takes Her School Strike to the UN

August 31, 2019 02:29 AM
Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg took her Friday school strikes to the gates of the United Nations, surrounded by hundreds of other young activists, calling on adults to take action on climate change. Thunberg will speak at a climate change summit of world leaders next month at the U.N. General Assembly. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.
 

