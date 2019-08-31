USA

Teenage Climate Star Greta Thunberg Takes Her Friday School Strike to UN

August 31, 2019
Teenage Climate Star Greta Thunberg Takes Her Friday School Strike to UN
Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg took her Friday school strikes to the gates of the United Nations, surrounded by hundreds of other young activists, calling on adults to take action on climate change. Thunberg will speak at a climate change summit of world leaders next month at the U.N. General Assembly. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.
 

