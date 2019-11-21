Middle East

Tehran Blames Foreign Influence in Deadly Protests Over Gas Price Hike

November 21, 2019 05:53 AM
Gas price protests in Iran have left more than 100 people dead since last week, as Iranian leaders used force to quash unrest. Iran's economy is in desperate straits made worse by intense U.S. sanctions. Analysts say the crackdown shows Iran's religious leaders are more afraid of popular unrest than at any other time in recent years. But they say a regime change is unlikely. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

