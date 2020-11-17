Extremism Watch

Tens of Thousands of Iraqi IDPs Could End Up Homeless as Government Shuts Camps

November 17, 2020 08:27 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 35 MB
1080p | 62 MB
Original | 64 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The Iraqi government has decided to close several camps housing tens of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) who had fled the war against Islamic State, a move an international refugee agency warns could leave as many as 100,000 people homeless. VOA’s Kawa Omar has details from Mosul in this report narrated by Namo Abdulla.

Default Author Profile
By
Kawa Omar
Default Author Profile
By
Namo Abdulla
Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 07:30 PM
Kurdish Authorities Release More Syrians From Al-Hol Camp
Kurdish Authorities Release More Syrians From Al-Hol Camp
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 03:24 PM
At Least Five Dead in Suicide Bombing at Mogadishu Restaurant
At Least Five Dead in Suicide Bombing at Mogadishu Restaurant
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 02:02 PM
Border Crossings: Wyatt Durrette and Mel Washington
Border Crossings: Wyatt Durrette and Mel Washington
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 01:26 PM
Flock of Flamingos Gather in Kazakhstan Lake
Thumb
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 12:30 PM
Shaka: Extra Time
Shaka Extra Time