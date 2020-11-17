Tens of Thousands of Iraqi IDPs Could End Up Homeless as Government Shuts Camps
November 17, 2020 08:27 PM
The Iraqi government has decided to close several camps housing tens of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) who had fled the war against Islamic State, a move an international refugee agency warns could leave as many as 100,000 people homeless. VOA’s Kawa Omar has details from Mosul in this report narrated by Namo Abdulla.