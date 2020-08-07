Tensions Between Israel and Iran Mount Following Strikes in Syria
August 07, 2020 08:20 AM
Tensions between Israel and Iran have been rising quickly in recent days as Israeli forces face off with Iranian-backed militants across the Jewish state’s borders with Lebanon and Syria. This week, those tensions spiked further when several fighters – including militants – were killed when unidentified warplanes attacked a Syrian base near the Iraqi border. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Ricki Rosen
PRODUCER: Kimberly Weeks