Tensions Between Israel and Iran Mount Following Strikes in Syria

Tensions between Israel and Iran have been rising quickly in recent days as Israeli forces face off with Iranian-backed militants across the Jewish state’s borders with Lebanon and Syria. This week, those tensions spiked further when several fighters – including militants – were killed when unidentified warplanes attacked a Syrian base near the Iraqi border. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Ricki Rosen

PRODUCER: Kimberly Weeks