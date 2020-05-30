Tensions Flare as Protests Demanding Justice for Black Man Who Died in Police Custody Spread Across US
May 30, 2020 10:43 AM
The death of a handcuffed black man who begged for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck has ignited protests in cities across the United States. President Donald Trump said he supports peaceful protests but warned he will not allow the situation to “descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos.” White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.