Terrorism Violent Extremism Q&A Stanisich Yackee

Violent extremism results in death, maiming, terror, chaos, destruction and sometimes the displacement of hundreds of people...and âextremists are emboldened and ruthless as at any time in recent memoryâ, according to Michael Stanisich. He is head of International Relief and Developmentâs Stability and Governance Practice which aims to counter extremism around the world. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked what has contained extremism in the past â to some degree.