Terrorism Violent Extremism Q&A Stanisich Yackee

January 19, 2015 05:56 AM
Embed
Listen
Terrorism Violent Extremism Q&A Stanisich Yackee 1876371
Terrorism Violent Extremism Q&A Stanisich Yackee 1876371 audio player.

Violent extremism results in death, maiming, terror, chaos, destruction and sometimes the displacement of hundreds of people...and âextremists are emboldened and ruthless as at any time in recent memoryâ, according to Michael Stanisich. He is head of International Relief and Developmentâs Stability and Governance Practice which aims to counter extremism around the world. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked what has contained extremism in the past â to some degree.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover