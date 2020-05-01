COVID-19 Pandemic

Texas Doctor, Father of 7, Rushes to New York COVID Frontline

May 01, 2020 06:30 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

What's it like to be at the epicenter of an emergency room during COVID-19 and why would someone volunteer to do this work?  How do medical professionals deal with what they see and when they leave work?  Are their families falling apart?  VOA's Carolyn Presutti speaks with one doctor who moved far from his family to help build a field hospital for coronavirus patients. 

Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
Latest Episodes
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 08:23
VOA Reporter Stands Ground at Press Conference with Cambodian Prime Minister
VOA Reporter Stands Ground at Press Conference with Cambodian Prime Minister
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 07:24
May Day Protests Muted as Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on Global Economy
May Day Protests Muted As Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc On Global Economy
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 23:42
Space Wrap: Dockings, Deliveries, and a Milestone Birthday
Space Wrap: Dockings, Deliveries, and a Milestone Birthday
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 23:31
US Not Extending Federal Social Distancing Guidelines
US Not Extending Federal Social Distancing Guidelines
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 13:57
Low-Cost Ventilator Aims to Boost COVID-19 Fight in Developing Economies
Low-Cost Ventilator Aims to Boost COVID-19 Fight in Developing Economies