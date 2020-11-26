In Thanksgiving Address, Biden Urge Americans to Recommit to Fight Against Virus
November 26, 2020 12:49 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
President-elect Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving address Wednesday, saying the country will get through the pandemic and urging Americans to recommit to the fight against the coronavirus. Biden spoke as the United States is facing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases and a surge in food insecurity. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.