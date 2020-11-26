COVID-19 Pandemic

In Thanksgiving Address, Biden Urge Americans to Recommit to Fight Against Virus

November 26, 2020 12:49 AM
360p | 6 MB
480p | 8 MB
540p | 11 MB
720p | 25 MB
1080p | 48 MB
Original | 50 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

President-elect Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving address Wednesday, saying the country will get through the pandemic and urging Americans to recommit to the fight against the coronavirus. Biden spoke as the United States is facing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases and a surge in food insecurity. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 12:31 AM
Argentine Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies at Age 60
Argentine Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies at Age 60
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:40 PM
Education in a Pandemic
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Education in a Pandemic
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 04:15 PM
VOA Special Report: Saving Gabon's Forest Elephants
SAVING GABONS FOREST ELEPHANTS FINAL
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 02:56 PM
Police Fire Water Cannon at Protesting Farmers in India
Thumb
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 02:13 PM
Nigerian Activists Call for Better Tracking of Sex Offenders
Nigerian Activists Call for Better Tracking of Sex Offenders