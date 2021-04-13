Third Coronavirus Wave Forces Europe Into Lockdown, But Vaccine Success Sees Britain Reopen
April 13, 2021 09:31 AM
Much of Europe has been forced back into lockdown amid a deadly third wave of the coronavirus. In Britain however, pubs, shops and services reopened Monday as the government hailed its vaccination program for cutting infections. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell
Producer: Jason Godman