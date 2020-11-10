Quick Takes

Thousands of Baby Turtles Released Into Peruvian Amazon River

November 10, 2020 03:08 PM
360p | 2 MB
480p | 3 MB
540p | 4 MB
720p | 11 MB
1080p | 17 MB
Original | 42 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Peruvian government officials released about 1,040 baby Taricaya Turtles - of some 850,000 expected to be released this year - into the Nanay River in Peru's Amazon region, Saturday, November 7. 

''In the Pacaya Samiria for this year 2020, we are planning the release of approximately 850,000 baby turtles. The release is made on behalf of all the ecosystems of Pacaya Samiria in the main basins. In the last two years we have freed some 2.5 million Taricayas,'' said the head of Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, Alfredo Neyra. 

The Taricaya Turtle or Yellow-Spotted River Turtle, has become vulnerable due to poaching and human activities. 

According to local media, thousands of eggs were incubated by Peruvian environmental authorities starting in August, in order to carry out Friday's massive release. 

(Reuters)  

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 04:29 PM
Slam Poets Convene in Mali for Festival
Slam Poets Convene in Mali for Festival
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 03:18 PM
New 3-D Weather-Mapping Program Could Revolutionize Forecasting
New 3-D Weather-Mapping Program Could Revolutionize Forecasting
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 02:47 PM
Israelis Concerned About Changes Biden May Make in US Middle East Policy
Israelis Concerned About Changes US President-Elect Biden May Make in Middle East Policy
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 12:28 PM
French President Macron Holds Counterterrorism Talks wi
Thumb
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 11:24 AM
Indian Professionals Abandon COVID-Scarred Cities to Work From Scenic Hill Towns
Indian Professionals Abandon COVID-Scarred Cities to Work From Scenic Towns