Thousands Clash With Police In Front of Bulgarian Parliament

Thousands of Bulgarians clashed with police, Wednesday, September 2, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The Bulgarians gathered in front of parliament in Sofia during the first parliament sitting after summer recess.

Protesters are accusing the premier of failing to fight the corruption that benefits powerful tycoons in the European Union’s poorest country.

Borissov has vowed to resign if parliament approves his call for the election of a grand national assembly tasked with voting on a new constitution. However, he is not likely to get the votes to push ahead with his plan. (REUTERS)