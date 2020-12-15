Quick Takes

Thousands of Endangered Turtles Hatch on Brazilian Beach

December 15, 2020
Over 92,000 giant river turtle hatchlings were born on a sandy beach in a protected area along the Purus River, a tributary of the Amazon River in Brazil, with the babies making a dash towards the surf shortly after birth. 

The Wildlife Conservation Society released a video, Monday, December 14, showing tens of thousands of Giant South American River turtle hatchlings emerging from the sand.  

WCS Brazil conservationists said that the birth occurred over several days. Approximately 71,000 hatchlings emerged on one day alone, followed by another 21,000 a few days later. 

The mass births took place in the Abufari Biological Reserve where WCS Brazil conservationists have been monitoring adult females and their nests before, during, and after the birth of the hatchlings. 

WCS is studying the conditions for mass hatchlings to help improve the management and protection of this endangered species, which has been impacted by the trafficking of their meat and eggs. 

(Reuters)  

