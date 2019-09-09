Thousands Of Pakistani Choose A Remote Valley For Camping To Get Away From City’s Noise And Heat In The Summer
September 9, 2019 04:21 AM
In the Western world, millions of people enjoy camping as an outdoor activity. The goal is to get away from the crowded city and spend a night or two in the remote countryside. Similarly, thousands of Pakistanis find themselves in the remote region of Shandur Valley to get away from the norm. VOA’s Abdur Razzaq recently visited a camping site and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard