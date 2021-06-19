Thousands of Soccer Fans March to Hungary’s Euro 2020 Clash Against France

Thousands of soccer fans from Hungary and France marched noisily and in good spirits to see their teams' Euro 2020 Group F clash in Budapest, Saturday, June 19.

World champion France opened its campaign with a 1-0 win over Germany, Tuesday, June 15, while Hungary is looking to bounce back after going down 3-0 to Portugal the same day.

The match in Budapest's Ferenc Puskas Stadium will played in front of a capacity crowd, the only venue of the 11 being used permitted to do so. Organizers have sold tickets to Hungarian fans who have been vaccinated, and visiting fans with proof of negative COVID-19 tests.

The game between Hungary and France ended in a 1-1 draw.

