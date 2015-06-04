Tiananmen Letter

Today, June fourth, marks the 26th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing. Recently an open letter was issued by a group of Chinese students abroad to their peers in mainland China. It focuses on the crackdown and calls on the government to confront its actions that day. University of Georgia graduate student Gu Yi wrote the letter, which was co-signed by 10 other Chinese students in the U.S., Britain and Australia. Sarah Williams spoke with Gu from his Georgia campus:

