Top US Disease Expert Fauci Calls on Americans to 'Hunker Down' to Slow Coronavirus
March 16, 2020 10:15 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The top US expert on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, is calling on Americans to “hunker down” significantly more to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying this will help save lives. As Washington seeks to cope with the mounting crisis, US President Donald Trump asked Americans not to hoard food and basic supplies, saying grocery stores will stay open. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story