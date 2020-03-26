Coronavirus Outbreak

Top US General, Defense Secretary Warn of Longer Coronavirus Timeline  

March 26, 2020 02:59 PM
The U.S. military is manning the front lines in the coronavirus outbreak, from building hospitals to delivering test kits. And defense officials are advising the pandemic could be a 90-day problem possibly continuing as late as July, a sharp contrast to remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump this week.  VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more.

Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 15:58
