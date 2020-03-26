Top US General, Defense Secretary Warn of Longer Coronavirus Timeline
March 26, 2020 02:59 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The U.S. military is manning the front lines in the coronavirus outbreak, from building hospitals to delivering test kits. And defense officials are advising the pandemic could be a 90-day problem possibly continuing as late as July, a sharp contrast to remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump this week. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more.