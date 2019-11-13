Science & Health

Toxic Herbicides to be Outlawed in Thailand Dec. 1

November 13, 2019 10:43 AM
Thailand's ban of three toxic farm chemicals comes amid mixed reactions from workers and lawmakers. The National Hazardous Substances Committee voted to put herbicides glyphosate and paraquat and insecticide chlorpyrifos in the category of banned chemicals starting Dec. 1, but it remains unclear what the farmers will use to replace these commonly used chemicals. Steve Sandford reports from Chiang Mai.

Steve Sandford
