Arts & Culture

Tree to Table: Cicadas Make for Culinary Adventure at DC Restaurant

June 15, 2021 03:17 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 19 MB
720p | 39 MB
1080p | 79 MB
Original | 89 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Parts of the United States are being invaded by a mass brood of cicadas that emerges from the ground once every 17 years.  For most people the noisy insects are a nuisance, but for others, they’re a meal. VOA's Alam Burnahan has details in this story narrated by Irfan Ihsan.

Camera: Alam Burhanan, Irfan Ihsan, Ronan Zakaria

Default Author Profile
By
Irfan Ihsan
Latest Episodes
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 04:14 PM
Iraq Finds Remains of 123 Islamic State Victims in Mass Grave 
Iraq Finds Remains of 123 Islamic State Victims in Mass Grave 
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 03:11 PM
Syrian Refugees in Somalia Enrich Culture, Contribute to Economy
Syrian Refugees in Somalia Enrich Culture, Contribute to Economy
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 01:29 PM
Border Crossings: Cassadee Pope
Border Crossings: Cassadee Pope
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 15, 2021
Africa 54
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:47 AM
Spiders Swarm to High Ground in Australia
Thumb