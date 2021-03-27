USA

Trial in George Floyd Death Starts Monday

March 27, 2021 03:05 AM
A racially mixed jury in Minneapolis will decide the fate of a white former police officer whose trial in the death of an African American, George Floyd, starts Monday. Video showing former officer Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck sparked protests around the world, and Mike O’Sullivan reports that the world will be watching as the trial gets under way.

