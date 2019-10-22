The Americas

Trudeau Fought for Survival in Canada's Parliamentary Election

Canadian voters went to the polls on Monday to select a new Parliament. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party faced tough competition from the Conservative Party led by Trudeau critic Andrew Scheer. The vote was largely seen as a referendum on Trudeau's Liberal government. Trudeau claimed the victory early Tuesday. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports. 

Zlatica Hoke
