Trudeau Fought for Survival in Canada's Parliamentary Election
October 22, 2019 04:50 AM
Trudeau Fought for Survival in Canada's Parliamentary Election video player.
Canadian voters went to the polls on Monday to select a new Parliament. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party faced tough competition from the Conservative Party led by Trudeau critic Andrew Scheer. The vote was largely seen as a referendum on Trudeau's Liberal government. Trudeau claimed the victory early Tuesday. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.